VIDEO FORECAST — Tropical Storm Cristobal to bring rain, wind, & storm surge risks.

Latest Video Forecast from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Tropical Storm Cristobal is now over the Gulf of Mexico with max winds of 40mph, moving north at 13mph.

Risk for heavy rainfall, tropical storm force winds, and storm surge along the north Gulf Coast from Louisiana to Florida.

Tropical Storm Warnings & Storm Surge Warnings now in effect.

The latest forecast track brings the system towards Louisiana as a strong tropical storm, with impacts beginning as early as late Saturday-Saturday night. Here’s the breakdown:

TROPICAL STORM WARNING — Issued for much of southeast Louisiana & south Mississippi, as far east as the western Florida Panhandle.

Tropical storm force wind gusts 39-55+ mph likely within 36 hours. Wind impacts will arrive as early as late Saturday-Saturday night. Power outages likely within the tropical storm warning area.

STORM SURGE WARNING — Issued from Mouth of the Mississippi to Ocean Springs, Mississippi. 2-5+ feet of storm surge flooding possible outside levee system.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH — 5-8+ inches of rain likely within flash flood watch area. The heaviest rainfall will occur along and EAST of where the center moves onshore.

Localized 10+ inches of rain east of where center comes onshore.