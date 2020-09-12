VIDEO FORECAST – Tropical Depression Nineteen will impact Gulf Coast by early next week

Weather

Tropical Storm Watch is issued for coast of Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Depression Nineteen has formed, and the National Hurricane Center is forecasting for this system to reach maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour before making landfall somewhere along the Central Gulf Coast next week as Tropical Storm Sally.

This is likely moving into the Gulf of Mexico Saturday. Residents from Louisiana to Florida should remain informed as well as vigilant while potential impacts will be becoming more defined. Evening model guidance develops Nineteen as a moderate tropical storm moving towards our Central Gulf Coast (Florida Panhandle – South Louisiana) by Monday or Tuesday. Most model guidance trends illustrate the system does stay relatively weak, evolving as a big time rain maker for someone.

However, models’ projected intensity of this system could easily be under-performing. It’s tough to rule out the system outdoing current model guidance, achieving moderate or stronger tropical storm, maybe even low end hurricane strength, once in the Gulf of Mexico. Environmental conditions are decently favorable with hot water temperatures, and minimal dry air or wind shear.

Keep up with the unfolding developments this weekend. Forecast models will handle the system’s strength poorly until it actually materializes, not to mention, any tropical system nearby during September must be watched closely as this is the climatological peak of hurricane season.

Overall, steering currents appear weak by early next week. This means the system could be moving SLOW. Regardless of whether the system develops into bonafide tropical storm, an unsettled weather pattern appears likely through next Wednesday. Periods of localized heavy rainfall will be likely, especially early next week. Expect 3-6+ inches in total south of I-10 throughout southeast Louisiana, with localized higher amounts likely.

Latest Weather Prediction Center rainfall projections show hot spots of 10-15 inches of rain over the next 7 days for localized spots along and east of where the center of the system moves onshore. Take projected rain totals with a big grain of salt, as they will undoubtedly be fine tuned once we gain confidence in this systems’ projected strength and path.

Start simple preparations. Clearing storm drains, reviewing hurricane preparation plans, restocking supplies. We should be prepared by now, as this is the 4th system to threaten Louisiana this season.

Share this story

Weather Video

WGNO News at 6 p.m.

Potential storm in the Gulf next week

Friday 9-11 11 AM weather update

Gulf development possible into next week

Friday 9-11 morning weather update

Tracking the Tropics: 2 waves moving through the Gulf

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

84° / 78°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 84° 78°

Saturday

85° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 85° 78°

Sunday

89° / 79°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 89° 79°

Monday

88° / 78°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 88° 78°

Tuesday

86° / 77°
Windy with thunderstorms in the area
Windy with thunderstorms in the area 40% 86° 77°

Wednesday

86° / 77°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 86° 77°

Thursday

86° / 77°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

79°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

82°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

83°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
83°

84°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

85°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
85°

85°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
85°

84°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
84°

84°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

83°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

84°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

83°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
83°

82°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

81°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

Popular

Latest News

More News