VIDEO FORECAST — Tropical Depression 7 has formed. Another disturbance in the Gulf.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Meteorologist Scot Pilie says the tropics are waking up — Tropical Depression Seven has formed midway between Africa & the Lesser Antilles. Another tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will increase our rain chances Thursday-Saturday.

Tropical Depression Seven is likely to become #Gonzalo later tonight. If it becomes Gonzalo, it would be earliest date for the ‘G’ named storm in history. The previous earliest ‘G’ named storm was Gert in 2005 on July 24.

Tropical Depression 7 is system is small, compact…and it’s long term fate will be determined by it’s ability to fend off dry air.

Small, compact systems like this can strengthen more readily. However, smaller systems also more susceptible to dry air/wind shear. Worth watching down the road…if it can survive dry air/wind shear by this Sunday-Monday.

The second tropical disturbance is a tropical wave moving into the Southeast Gulf of Mexico. National Hurricane Center gives 40% chance of development into a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm by Thursday-Friday as it moves towards Texas. Hurricane Hunters scheduled to investigate Wednesday, if necessary.

Regardless of any weak development, the tropical wave will bring locally heavy rain, breezy conditions, higher tides to south Louisiana-Texas Thursday-Friday, with impacts into the weekend in Texas. Something to watch, but not expecting to be a big event for southeast Louisiana.

Stay tuned. Now is a good time to review your hurricane safety plan, and re-stock the hurricane safety kit, just in case something heads our way this season.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

92° / 80°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 92° 80°

Wednesday

89° / 81°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 89° 81°

Thursday

86° / 81°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 86° 81°

Friday

85° / 79°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 85° 79°

Saturday

86° / 80°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 80°

Sunday

86° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 79°

Monday

85° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 85° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

85°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

84°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

83°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

82°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

84°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

86°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

87°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

87°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

88°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
88°

87°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

89°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

