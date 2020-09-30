Video Forecast: Thursday front keeps fall in place

A reinforcing shot of fall is on the way by late Thursday for the weekend

A reinforcing shot of fall is on the way by late Thursday for the weekend. This front will move through with very dry air in place so we are not going to see any rain with this, however you will notice a change in wind direction and speed on Friday.

Thursday we will see the usual warming ahead of the front. Expect temperatures to be in the mid to upper 80s through the afternoon.

After that daytime highs will drop back into the 70s by Friday through the weekend. No rain chance anytime soon as dry air stays over the area.

Tropically we are still watching the Caribbean for development over the next week. Still way too early to know what or where anything will occur.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

80° / 62°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 0% 80° 62°

Thursday

84° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 84° 63°

Friday

75° / 59°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 75° 59°

Saturday

74° / 62°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 74° 62°

Sunday

78° / 62°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 78° 62°

Monday

76° / 61°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 76° 61°

Tuesday

76° / 63°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 76° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

8 PM
Clear
0%
71°

68°

9 PM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

10 PM
Clear
0%
67°

65°

11 PM
Clear
0%
65°

65°

12 AM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

1 AM
Clear
0%
64°

63°

2 AM
Clear
0%
63°

63°

3 AM
Clear
0%
63°

63°

4 AM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

5 AM
Clear
0%
62°

62°

6 AM
Clear
0%
62°

63°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

66°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

71°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

75°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

79°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

81°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

80°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

77°

7 PM
Clear
0%
77°

