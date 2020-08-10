Video Forecast: Temps are hot luckily the tropics are not

Right now the Atlantic basin is relatively quiet

Right now the Atlantic basin is relatively quiet. The National Hurricane Center is watching a tropical wave with a 60% chance of development, but it does not pose a threat to the Gulf of Mexico at this time.

 Otherwise it is hot. Temperatures are going to be warming into the low to mid 90s today regardless of any storms developing. Storms that do develop should be a little later in the day.

Look for very spotty activity today with rain chances around 30%. Like this past weekend any storms that do develop will not move much which could result in high overall rain amounts.

Expect a better coverage on Tuesday with Thursday being the best chance of rain for the week.

Look for low to mid 90s through the rest of the week with heat index values well above 100.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

90° / 78°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 90° 78°

Tuesday

90° / 78°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 90° 78°

Wednesday

91° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 91° 79°

Thursday

91° / 79°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 91° 79°

Friday

89° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 89° 79°

Saturday

90° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 90° 79°

Sunday

91° / 78°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 91° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

80°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

80°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

80°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

80°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
80°

83°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
83°

86°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

88°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
90°

90°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

