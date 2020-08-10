Video Forecast: Temps are hot luckily the tropics are not

Right now the Atlantic basin is relatively quiet

Right now the Atlantic basin is relatively quiet. The National Hurricane Center is watching a tropical wave with a 60% chance of development, but it does not pose a threat to the Gulf of Mexico at this time.

Otherwise it is hot. Temperatures are going to be warming into the low to mid 90s today regardless of any storms developing. Storms that do develop should be a little later in the day.

Look for very spotty activity today with rain chances around 30%. Like this past weekend any storms that do develop will not move much which could result in high overall rain amounts.

Expect a better coverage on Tuesday with Thursday being the best chance of rain for the week.

Look for low to mid 90s through the rest of the week with heat index values well above 100.

