VIDEO FORECAST — Sweater weather Friday night-Saturday morning!

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Cold front #2 on the way! Ahead of the front, it will be a warmer & more muggy Thursday. Highs in the middle 80s.

Our next cold front arrives overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Slim, 10-20% chance for spotty showers with the front. This front will bring a Fall-like Friday-Saturday! High temps in the 70s.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

85° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 85° 65°

Friday

73° / 58°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 73° 58°

Saturday

77° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 77° 65°

Sunday

84° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 84° 70°

Monday

83° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 83° 72°

Tuesday

84° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 84° 72°

Wednesday

84° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 84° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

85°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

85°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

84°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

77°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

4 AM
Showers
40%
71°

68°

5 AM
Few Showers
30%
68°

67°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
67°

66°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

67°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

68°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

69°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

71°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

