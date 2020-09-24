Video Forecast: Sun returning this weekend

The remnants of Tropical Storm Beta continue to move northeast and will eventually take the cloud cover over our area with them

The remnants of Tropical Storm Beta continue to move northeast and will eventually take the cloud cover over our area with them. We are still seeing the moisture spinning around it into our area and that will mean cloud skies through Thursday night.

After that temperatures will gradually be warming up over the weekend. Look for low 80s Friday and then mid 80s for highs Saturday and Sunday.

It looks like the first significant fall front is going to be moving in early next week. Expect showers and storms on Monday afternoon ahead of the front. Behind it the humidity will really drop off into early Tuesday. Lows could drop into the 50s in the cooler spots as well. Afternoon highs will be in the 70s.

In the tropics things are quiet and will remain that way over the next several days.