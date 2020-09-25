Video Forecast: Sun coming back for the weekend

Weather

The sun will finally be returning as we go through the upcoming weekend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The sun will finally be returning as we go through the upcoming weekend.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Beta continue to move northeast and will eventually take the cloud cover over our area with them. We are still seeing the moisture spinning around it into our area and that will mean cloud skies through Thursday night.

After that temperatures will gradually be warming up over the weekend. Look for low 80s Friday and then mid 80s for highs Saturday and Sunday.

It looks like the first significant fall front is going to be moving in early next week. Expect showers and storms on Monday afternoon ahead of the front. Behind it the humidity will really drop off into early Tuesday. Lows could drop into the 50s in the cooler spots as well. Afternoon highs will be in the 70s.

In the tropics things are quiet and will remain that way over the next several days

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

81° / 69°
Clouds early, some clearing late
Clouds early, some clearing late 10% 81° 69°

Friday

81° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 81° 70°

Saturday

85° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 85° 71°

Sunday

85° / 73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 85° 73°

Monday

83° / 65°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 83° 65°

Tuesday

74° / 61°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 74° 61°

Wednesday

77° / 64°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 77° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

72°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
80°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
78°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

Popular

Latest News

More News