Video Forecast: Summer will continue

Weather

Summer weather is going to continue for the next few days with the fall front getting stuck to the northwest

Summer weather is going to continue for the next few days with the fall front getting stuck to the northwest. This means we are going to continue to see warm and muggy conditions.

Humidity will continue to increase as moisture builds in through the rest of the week. Rain chances will still be pretty spotty through Friday at only 20-30%.

By the weekend more moisture will have moved in along with the high pressure weakening over the area. That will lead to more rain chances through the day.

Expect summertime storms to develop with daytime heating late morning and afternoon Starting on Saturday and continuing into early next week.

Right now the tropics are quiet for us although we will have to watch the Gulf over the next couple of weeks in case a wave should form or move in.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

92° / 78°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 92° 78°

Wednesday

90° / 78°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 90° 78°

Thursday

93° / 79°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 93° 79°

Friday

90° / 78°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 90° 78°

Saturday

89° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 89° 78°

Sunday

89° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 89° 78°

Monday

88° / 77°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 88° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
82°

81°

9 PM
Clear
10%
81°

81°

10 PM
Clear
10%
81°

80°

11 PM
Clear
10%
80°

80°

12 AM
Clear
10%
80°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

82°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
82°

84°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
84°

86°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
86°

87°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
87°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

88°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

