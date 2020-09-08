Video Forecast: Summer will continue

Summer weather is going to continue for the next few days with the fall front getting stuck to the northwest

Summer weather is going to continue for the next few days with the fall front getting stuck to the northwest. This means we are going to continue to see warm and muggy conditions.

Humidity will continue to increase as moisture builds in through the rest of the week. Rain chances will still be pretty spotty through Friday at only 20-30%.

By the weekend more moisture will have moved in along with the high pressure weakening over the area. That will lead to more rain chances through the day.

Expect summertime storms to develop with daytime heating late morning and afternoon Starting on Saturday and continuing into early next week.

Right now the tropics are quiet for us although we will have to watch the Gulf over the next couple of weeks in case a wave should form or move in.