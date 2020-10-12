VIDEO FORECAST — Summer-like Monday. Not one, but two cold fronts on the way this week!

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Feeling like summer-time on Monday! high temps in the mid-upper 80s with feel-like temperatures in the mid 90s!
First of two cold fronts will move through on Tuesday morning, dropping out humidity for Tuesday-Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s! Re-enforcing cold front arrives Thursday night/Friday, which will bring much more fall-like feel by the weekend.
