VIDEO FORECAST — Summer-like Monday. Not one, but two cold fronts on the way this week!

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Feeling like summer-time on Monday! high temps in the mid-upper 80s with feel-like temperatures in the mid 90s!

First of two cold fronts will move through on Tuesday morning, dropping out humidity for Tuesday-Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s! Re-enforcing cold front arrives Thursday night/Friday, which will bring much more fall-like feel by the weekend.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

90° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 90° 72°

Tuesday

83° / 63°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 83° 63°

Wednesday

81° / 65°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 81° 65°

Thursday

85° / 65°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 85° 65°

Friday

75° / 56°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 75° 56°

Saturday

72° / 60°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 72° 60°

Sunday

80° / 66°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 80° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

79°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

85°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

86°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

88°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

87°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

87°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

87°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

85°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

82°

7 PM
Clear
0%
82°

79°

8 PM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

9 PM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

10 PM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

11 PM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

12 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

1 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
74°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

