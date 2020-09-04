Video Forecast: Summer continues through Labor Day

More heat and humidity is on the way through the holiday weekend

More heat and humidity is on the way through the holiday weekend. Temperatures will continue to top out in the low 90s with heat index values around 100-105.

Rain chances will stay relatively low but will come back on Saturday. Look for some spotty showers and a few storms each afternoon through Monday.

After that better rain chances move in as a front approaches through the middle of next week.

The big question will be do we see the front push all the way through for a nice shot of fall air or just cool temperatures slightly with the rain. Still too early to tell at this point since we are 7-10 days out.