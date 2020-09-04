Video Forecast: Summer continues through Labor Day

More heat and humidity is on the way through the holiday weekend. Temperatures will continue to top out in the low 90s with heat index values around 100-105.

Rain chances will stay relatively low but will come back on Saturday. Look for some spotty showers and a few storms each afternoon through Monday.

After that better rain chances move in as a front approaches through the middle of next week.

The big question will be do we see the front push all the way through for a nice shot of fall air or just cool temperatures slightly with the rain. Still too early to tell at this point since we are 7-10 days out.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

92° / 77°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 92° 77°

Friday

93° / 79°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 93° 79°

Saturday

93° / 78°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 93° 78°

Sunday

90° / 77°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 90° 77°

Monday

90° / 78°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 90° 78°

Tuesday

88° / 78°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 88° 78°

Wednesday

88° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 88° 74°

Hourly Forecast

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

81°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

84°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

87°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

88°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

90°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
90°

90°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
90°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
91°

91°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
91°

90°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
90°

90°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
90°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
87°

85°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
85°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

