VIDEO FORECAST — Stormy weather pattern on the way before much COLDER weather heads our way next week.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Heads up! Stormy weather pattern on the way before much COLDER weather heads our way next week.

🦃Spotty/scattered thunderstorms again in the forecast Thanksgiving Day. Not a washout, but a good idea to keep the umbrella nearby…especially south of the lake.

⚡️In addition, stormy weather pattern will continue into the weekend with 2-5″ of rain possible between Friday-Sunday. Exact timing still a little unclear. Late Saturday-mid day Sunday looks to be the soggiest time frame. Much COLDER by end of the weekend into next week!

Exact timing & rain totals still a little unclear. Late Saturday-mid day Sunday looks to be the soggiest time frame. 2-4 inches of rain expected with localized higher amounts. Much COLDER by end of the weekend into next week.

🥶OLD MAN WINTER RETURNS!🥶

Inland locations north and west of Lake Pontchartrain may see their first freeze of the season by next Tuesday & Wednesday mornings.

Exact lows will be more fine-tuned as we get closer. Get ready to bundle up! Cold front arrives Sunday with below average temperatures Monday-Wednesday. High temps in the 50s!

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

76° / 66°
A few showers developing late
A few showers developing late 40% 76° 66°

Thursday

75° / 67°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 75° 67°

Friday

76° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 76° 64°

Saturday

70° / 62°
Showers
Showers 50% 70° 62°

Sunday

69° / 47°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 69° 47°

Monday

53° / 37°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 53° 37°

Tuesday

52° / 43°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 52° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

3 AM
Few Showers
30%
68°

68°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

69°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

70°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

71°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
71°

72°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

74°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

74°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

74°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

74°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
74°

74°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
74°

72°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

70°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
70°

70°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

70°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

69°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
69°

69°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

Popular

Latest News

More News