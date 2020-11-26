VIDEO FORECAST — Stormy weather pattern on the way before much COLDER weather heads our way next week.

Heads up! Stormy weather pattern on the way before much COLDER weather heads our way next week.

Spotty/scattered thunderstorms again in the forecast Thanksgiving Day. Not a washout, but a good idea to keep the umbrella nearby…especially south of the lake.

In addition, stormy weather pattern will continue into the weekend with 2-5″ of rain possible between Friday-Sunday. Exact timing still a little unclear. Late Saturday-mid day Sunday looks to be the soggiest time frame. Much COLDER by end of the weekend into next week!

OLD MAN WINTER RETURNS!

Inland locations north and west of Lake Pontchartrain may see their first freeze of the season by next Tuesday & Wednesday mornings.

Exact lows will be more fine-tuned as we get closer. Get ready to bundle up! Cold front arrives Sunday with below average temperatures Monday-Wednesday. High temps in the 50s!