Video forecast: Stormy holiday weekend

It won’t rain the whole weekend but there will be several rounds of rain and storms over the next few days. Locally heavy downpours will be possible with the storms that develop which could lead to street flooding.

A broad area of low pressure is draped across the northern Gulf. This will allow storms to develop relatively easy each day as daytime heating increases through the morning.

The biggest threat with these storms would be locally heavy rain. However they will also contain frequent lightning and the potential for strong wind gusts.

Keep an eye on weather conditions the next few days and be ready to take shelter if storms pop up in your area.