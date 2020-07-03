Video forecast: Stormy holiday weekend

It won't rain the whole weekend but there will be several rounds of rain and storms over the next few days

It won’t rain the whole weekend but there will be several rounds of rain and storms over the next few days. Locally heavy downpours will be possible with the storms that develop which could lead to street flooding.

A broad area of low pressure is draped across the northern Gulf. This will allow storms to develop relatively easy each day as daytime heating increases through the morning.

The biggest threat with these storms would be locally heavy rain. However they will also contain frequent lightning and the potential for strong wind gusts.

Keep an eye on weather conditions the next few days and be ready to take shelter if storms pop up in your area.

7 Day Forecast

Friday

80° / 78°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 80° 78°

Saturday

90° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 90° 78°

Sunday

88° / 78°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 88° 78°

Monday

86° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 86° 79°

Tuesday

89° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 89° 79°

Wednesday

91° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 91° 79°

Thursday

93° / 79°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 93° 79°

Hourly Forecast

77°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

79°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

78°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

82°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

81°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

80°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

80°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

79°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

79°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

79°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

81°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

83°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

85°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

86°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

88°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
88°

89°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

88°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
88°

