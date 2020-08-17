Video Forecast: Still hot to start the week

Weather

Rain chances are low and the heat is high to start the new week.

Afternoon temperatures will continue to climb into the mid 90s today and Tuesday. Look for low 90s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Overall there is less moisture in the atmosphere. That means rain chances will be on the low side the next couple of days. We could see a spotty shower or two but that would be about it.

Look for slightly better rain chances by Wednesday.

The tropics are beginning to heat up as well. There are two waves being watched for development in the Atlantic. As we head towards the peak of the season it will be important to watch these over the next week to 10 days.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

91° / 78°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 91° 78°

Tuesday

91° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 75°

Wednesday

91° / 75°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 91° 75°

Thursday

87° / 75°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 87° 75°

Friday

87° / 76°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 87° 76°

Saturday

88° / 76°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 88° 76°

Sunday

87° / 77°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

88°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
90°

90°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
90°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
90°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

88°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

85°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
85°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
83°

82°

10 PM
Clear
20%
82°

81°

11 PM
Clear
10%
81°

81°

12 AM
Clear
10%
81°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

80°

2 AM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
79°

79°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
79°

79°

5 AM
Clear
10%
79°

79°

6 AM
Clear
10%
79°

79°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
79°

83°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
83°

