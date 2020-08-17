Video Forecast: Still hot to start the week

Rain chances are low and the heat is high to start the new week.

Rain chances are low and the heat is high to start the new week. Afternoon temperatures will continue to climb into the mid 90s today and Tuesday. Look for low 90s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Overall there is less moisture in the atmosphere. That means rain chances will be on the low side the next couple of days. We could see a spotty shower or two but that would be about it.

Look for slightly better rain chances by Wednesday.

The tropics are beginning to heat up as well. There are two waves being watched for development in the Atlantic. As we head towards the peak of the season it will be important to watch these over the next week to 10 days.

