Video Forecast: Staying hot through the week

Summer weather is going to continue for the next few days with the fall front getting stuck to the northwest

Summer weather is going to continue for the next few days with the fall front getting stuck to the northwest. This means we are going to continue to see warm and muggy conditions.

Humidity will continue to increase as moisture builds in through the rest of the week. Rain chances will still be pretty spotty through Friday at only 20-30%.

By the weekend more moisture will have moved in along with the high pressure weakening over the area. That will lead to more rain chances through the day.

Expect summertime storms to develop with daytime heating late morning and afternoon Starting on Saturday and continuing into early next week.

Right now the tropics are quiet for us although we will have to watch the Gulf over the next couple of weeks in case a wave should form or move in

Tuesday

92° / 78°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 92° 78°

Wednesday

91° / 78°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 91° 78°

Thursday

93° / 79°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 20% 93° 79°

Friday

91° / 78°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 91° 78°

Saturday

89° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 89° 78°

Sunday

89° / 78°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 89° 78°

Monday

88° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 88° 78°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

82°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
82°

84°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
87°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

88°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

86°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

84°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
84°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
82°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
81°

