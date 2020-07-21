Video forecast: Spotty storms through Wednesday

Spotty storms today and tomorrow then rain Thursday with the tropical wave

The tropical wave near Cuba now as a slightly better chance of organization with it from the National Hurricane Center at 40% over the next 5 days. Keep in mind that just means a closed low so a depression would be included in that chance. Right now that seems like the most likely outcome if a system does develop.

Regardless of what forms the impact to our area will still be in the form of rain on Thursday into Friday.

Look for just spotty rain chances until that point through the morning and afternoon with low 90s.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

91° / 80°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 91° 80°

Wednesday

90° / 82°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 90° 82°

Thursday

86° / 81°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 86° 81°

Friday

86° / 80°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 80°

Saturday

86° / 80°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 86° 80°

Sunday

88° / 80°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 88° 80°

Monday

87° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 87° 79°

Hourly Forecast

88°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

89°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
89°

90°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

89°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
85°

84°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
84°

84°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

83°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

83°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

82°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

85°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

87°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

88°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

88°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
88°

