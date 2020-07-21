Video forecast: Spotty storms through Wednesday

Spotty storms today and tomorrow then rain Thursday with the tropical wave

The tropical wave near Cuba now as a slightly better chance of organization with it from the National Hurricane Center at 40% over the next 5 days. Keep in mind that just means a closed low so a depression would be included in that chance. Right now that seems like the most likely outcome if a system does develop.

Regardless of what forms the impact to our area will still be in the form of rain on Thursday into Friday.

Look for just spotty rain chances until that point through the morning and afternoon with low 90s.

