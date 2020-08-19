Video forecast: Spotty storms over the next few days

Today is going to be a typical mid to late summer day

Today is going to be a typical mid to late summer day. Look for spotty showers and storms this afternoon with a chance around 40%. Thursday be similar with spotty storms in the afternoon. Friday is looking dry overall.

We are watching two tropical waves that have a high chance of development in the next few days. It is still way too early to tell where they will go but there is a chance one or both end up in the Gulf of Mexico.

This is not a time to be alarmed but is a time to be prepared as we head to the peak of the hurricane season. It is still very early and there is a lot of uncertainty on the eventual track and intensity of these systems.

