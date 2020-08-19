Video forecast: Spotty storms over the next few days

Weather

Today is going to be a typical mid to late summer day

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today is going to be a typical mid to late summer day. Look for spotty showers and storms this afternoon with a chance around 40%. Thursday be similar with spotty storms in the afternoon. Friday is looking dry overall.

We are watching two tropical waves that have a high chance of development in the next few days. It is still way too early to tell where they will go but there is a chance one or both end up in the Gulf of Mexico.

This is not a time to be alarmed but is a time to be prepared as we head to the peak of the hurricane season. It is still very early and there is a lot of uncertainty on the eventual track and intensity of these systems.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

90° / 77°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 90° 77°

Thursday

87° / 76°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 87° 76°

Friday

89° / 76°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 89° 76°

Saturday

90° / 78°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 90° 78°

Sunday

88° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 79°

Monday

85° / 80°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 85° 80°

Tuesday

88° / 81°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 88° 81°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

89°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

78°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

82°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

84°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

86°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

85°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

Popular

Latest News

More News