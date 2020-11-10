VIDEO FORECAST — Spotty showers Tuesday-Wednesday. Tropical Storm Eta in the Gulf of Mexico.

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Spotty showers Tuesday-Wednesday. Tropical Storm Eta in the Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm #Eta is organizing in the Gulf of Mexico this morning. Expected to near hurricane strength over the next 24-48 hours as it drifts northward.

At this point, Tropical Storm #Eta looks to weaken drastically as it approaches the northern/eastern Gulf Coast by this weekend.

Official NHC track brings the system towards the FL Panhandle as a weak/disorganized Depression with 35mph winds by Saturday night. Weaker system will be steered further west, stronger system further east.

We will monitor, but impacts if any look very minimal for southeast Louisiana with increase in rain chances for the weekend possible.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

79° / 71°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 79° 71°

Wednesday

81° / 66°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 81° 66°

Thursday

77° / 63°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 77° 63°

Friday

77° / 63°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 77° 63°

Saturday

78° / 68°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 30% 78° 68°

Sunday

79° / 63°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 79° 63°

Monday

71° / 54°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 71° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

75°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

4 AM
Few Showers
30%
71°

72°

5 AM
Few Showers
30%
72°

72°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
72°

