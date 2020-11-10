VIDEO FORECAST — Spotty showers Tuesday-Wednesday. Tropical Storm Eta in the Gulf of Mexico.

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Spotty showers Tuesday-Wednesday. Tropical Storm Eta in the Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm #Eta is organizing in the Gulf of Mexico this morning. Expected to near hurricane strength over the next 24-48 hours as it drifts northward.

At this point, Tropical Storm #Eta looks to weaken drastically as it approaches the northern/eastern Gulf Coast by this weekend.

Official NHC track brings the system towards the FL Panhandle as a weak/disorganized Depression with 35mph winds by Saturday night. Weaker system will be steered further west, stronger system further east.

We will monitor, but impacts if any look very minimal for southeast Louisiana with increase in rain chances for the weekend possible.