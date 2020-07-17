VIDEO FORECAST — Spotty rain Saturday. Tropical waves to bring better rain chances next week.

Meteorologist Scot Pilie says another hot, mostly dry day Saturday with only a few spotty showers! Better rain chances arrive Sunday-Monday with the first of several tropical waves.

Worth watching a tropical wave expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico next Wednesday. At this point, development odds appear LOW! However, regardless of any weak development, this feature will likely increase rain chances in south Louisiana next Thursday-Friday.

Here’s the forecast:

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

91° / 79°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 79°

Saturday

92° / 79°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 92° 79°

Sunday

90° / 80°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 90° 80°

Monday

90° / 80°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 90° 80°

Tuesday

91° / 80°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 91° 80°

Wednesday

88° / 81°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 88° 81°

Thursday

87° / 80°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
83°

82°

10 PM
Clear
10%
82°

82°

11 PM
Clear
10%
82°

81°

12 AM
Clear
10%
81°

81°

1 AM
Clear
10%
81°

80°

2 AM
Clear
10%
80°

80°

3 AM
Clear
10%
80°

80°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

80°

5 AM
Clear
10%
80°

80°

6 AM
Clear
10%
80°

81°

7 AM
Sunny
20%
81°

84°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
84°

85°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

90°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
90°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
91°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

90°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

90°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

88°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

