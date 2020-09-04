VIDEO FORECAST — Spotty rain Saturday. Slightly less humid by Sunday! Tropics staying busy.

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Happy Friday! Another hot, steamy day with little/no rainfall. Only a 10% chance for a spotty shower.
Better opportunity for spotty/scattered afternoon storms on Saturday, with rain chance of 30-40%. By Sunday, in the wake of a weak “less muggy” front…it will feel slightly more bearable outside! Lower humidity with high temps in the low-middle 90s.
Tropics staying busy…
