VIDEO FORECAST — Spotty rain Saturday. Slightly less humid by Sunday! Tropics staying busy.

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Happy Friday! Another hot, steamy day with little/no rainfall. Only a 10% chance for a spotty shower.

Better opportunity for spotty/scattered afternoon storms on Saturday, with rain chance of 30-40%. By Sunday, in the wake of a weak “less muggy” front…it will feel slightly more bearable outside! Lower humidity with high temps in the low-middle 90s.

Tropics staying busy…

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

92° / 78°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 92° 78°

Saturday

95° / 77°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 95° 77°

Sunday

91° / 77°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 91° 77°

Monday

91° / 77°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 91° 77°

Tuesday

88° / 78°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 88° 78°

Wednesday

88° / 76°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 88° 76°

Thursday

87° / 75°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 87° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

88°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

88°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
91°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
90°

90°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
90°

89°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
89°

88°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
88°

85°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
85°

84°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

81°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

83°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

