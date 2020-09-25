VIDEO FORECAST — Spotty rain chance Saturday. Fall cold front next week!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — A nice Friday on the way! Gradually decreasing clouds with highs in the low 80s.

Spotty rain chance Saturday with gradually warming temperatures through Monday. High temps in the mid 80s for the weekend, upper 80s Monday.

Monday-early Tuesday, a strong fall cold front on the way. We will have to monitor an isolated severe risk with the front. Much cooler-drier weather on the way for the middle-latter part of next week!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

81° / 70°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 81° 70°

Saturday

83° / 71°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 71°

Sunday

86° / 73°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 86° 73°

Monday

84° / 66°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 84° 66°

Tuesday

71° / 62°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 71° 62°

Wednesday

75° / 62°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 20% 75° 62°

Thursday

77° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 77° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

80°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

77°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

73°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

72°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

71°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
71°

71°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
71°

71°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

Popular

Latest News

More News