VIDEO FORECAST — Spotty rain chance Saturday. Fall cold front next week!

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — A nice Friday on the way! Gradually decreasing clouds with highs in the low 80s.

Spotty rain chance Saturday with gradually warming temperatures through Monday. High temps in the mid 80s for the weekend, upper 80s Monday.

Monday-early Tuesday, a strong fall cold front on the way. We will have to monitor an isolated severe risk with the front. Much cooler-drier weather on the way for the middle-latter part of next week!

