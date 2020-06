NEW ORLEANS – The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) released its after-action report on its response to the rain event of June 10, fulfilling the utility’s promise to the City Council and the public.

The report details the timeline of the rain; SWBNO’s operational response; what likely caused Turbine 4 (T4) to shut down; the impact of that power loss on the drainage system; and adjustments the utility will make for future rain events.