VIDEO FORECAST — Scattered thunderstorms Wednesday! Unsettled pattern this weekend-next week.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Grab the umbrella as you run out the door today! Expecting scattered hit/miss thunderstorms. It won’t be an all day washout. But, similar to Tuesday, hit/miss localized heavy downpours expected. Highs in the low 90s.

Drier weather and HOT for Thursday, with rain chance at 10-20%. Highs 92-94.

Friday will be a transition day with hit/miss storms, before rain chances start to increase for the weekend and into next week.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is EheETGvWkAAcU5f.jpg

Forecast models currently not doing much with it…but worth watching tropical wave east of the Bahamas as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend-early next week. It’s the heart of the hurricane season, so it’s worth keeping an eye on.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capturewdw.jpg

Regardless of any development, tropical moisture could bring unsettled weather pattern Saturday-Tuesday. Expect higher rain chances, with localized heavy rainfall possible.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

88° / 77°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 88° 77°

Thursday

93° / 79°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 93° 79°

Friday

91° / 78°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 91° 78°

Saturday

88° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 78°

Sunday

89° / 77°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 89° 77°

Monday

88° / 78°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 88° 78°

Tuesday

87° / 77°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 87° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

85°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

83°

8 PM
Clear
0%
83°

82°

9 PM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

10 PM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

11 PM
Clear
10%
80°

80°

12 AM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

1 AM
Clear
10%
79°

79°

2 AM
Clear
10%
79°

79°

3 AM
Clear
10%
79°

79°

4 AM
Clear
10%
79°

79°

5 AM
Clear
10%
79°

79°

6 AM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
78°

81°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

84°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

86°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

88°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
88°

Popular

Latest News

More News