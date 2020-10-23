VIDEO FORECAST — Scattered thunderstorms likely today. Invest 95L in the Western Caribbean.

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Heads up! Grab the umbrella as you head out the door today. Scattered hit/miss thunderstorms likely today!

Not everyone will see rain, but localized heavy downpours expected into the early evening. Isolated storm w/ brief gusty winds or small hail possible.

In the tropics…I’m just as over this as you are . I promise I didn’t go on vacation. Invest 95L has been initiated in the Western Caribbean near Grand Cayman. National Hurricane Center has increased development odds to a MEDIUM 60% chance of development within the next 3-5 days. Next name on the list is #Zeta.

Regardless of development, system is worth watching, mainly for residents in Florida/Cuba/Bahamas. It appears unlikely to be a threat to the central Gulf Coast & Louisiana due to an approaching cold front next week. A stronger system would favor a more northeast track, well away from our area.

However, some models do showcase some of the tropical moisture spreading into the south/central Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday. Until system actually develops, forecast models will struggle with potential track. If anything wonky did try and happen with the system into the southern Gulf of Mexico, wind shear appears likely to hinder the system.

Nothing to worry or stress about at this time, simply something to watch.

If we see Zeta develop, the 2020 season would tie 2005 with the most named storms in a single hurricane season on record.