Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Weather Alerts

Download our Apps

Submit Your Weather Photos

VIDEO FORECAST — Scattered storms today & coastal flooding. Cold front & taste of fall next week?!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Heads up! Localized heavy downpours moving into the Bayou/River Parishes. Expect scattered thunderstorms in southeast Louisiana & south Mississippi this afternoon into this evening.

Storm Prediction Center has placed south Louisiana/Mississippi within a MARGINAL(Level 1 out of 5) for an isolated strong/severe thunderstorm today with the remnants of #Beta.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is CaptureDWD.jpg

Main risk of localized heavy downpours, 30-45mph winds, and lightning. But, there is the risk for an isolated tornado or two.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is CaptureWEASA.jpg

The good news? Flash flood watch has been discontinued! Still expecting .5-1.5″ of rainfall, but overall, the flash flood risk looks limited.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Captureweqd-1.jpg

After the scattered localized heavy rain today, we will see more sunshine & less rain by tomorrow. Only a 30-40% chance for a few showers early Thursday before improving conditions arrive late Thursday through the weekened.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capturedadsa.jpg

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

82° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 82° 74°

Thursday

83° / 69°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 83° 69°

Friday

82° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 82° 70°

Saturday

82° / 71°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 82° 71°

Sunday

83° / 71°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 83° 71°

Monday

84° / 70°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 84° 70°

Tuesday

84° / 69°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 84° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

81°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
81°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

82°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
82°

81°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
81°

80°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
80°

79°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

79°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

78°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

78°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

77°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

77°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

77°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

76°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

75°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

80°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

81°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

Popular

Latest News

More News