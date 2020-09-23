VIDEO FORECAST — Scattered storms today & coastal flooding. Cold front & taste of fall next week?!

Heads up! Localized heavy downpours moving into the Bayou/River Parishes. Expect scattered thunderstorms in southeast Louisiana & south Mississippi this afternoon into this evening.

Storm Prediction Center has placed south Louisiana/Mississippi within a MARGINAL(Level 1 out of 5) for an isolated strong/severe thunderstorm today with the remnants of #Beta.

Main risk of localized heavy downpours, 30-45mph winds, and lightning. But, there is the risk for an isolated tornado or two.

The good news? Flash flood watch has been discontinued! Still expecting .5-1.5″ of rainfall, but overall, the flash flood risk looks limited.

After the scattered localized heavy rain today, we will see more sunshine & less rain by tomorrow. Only a 30-40% chance for a few showers early Thursday before improving conditions arrive late Thursday through the weekened.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season