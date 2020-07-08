Video forecast: Scattered storms today but not as many

Weather

Today is the transition day of the week as we start to move away from the high rain chances and soggy conditions of the past few days to more heat and less rain through the weekend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today is the transition day of the week as we start to move away from the high rain chances and soggy conditions of the past few days to more heat and less rain through the weekend.

Look for scattered thunderstorms by early afternoon with the rain chance around 50%. These will be more daytime heating based than the past few days and be a bit more spotty in nature. The could still produce some locally heavy downpours.

The best chance of rain by the afternoon looks to be on the north shore and in southern Mississippi.

Temperatures will top out in the low 90s today. After today the forecast will be drier. There will be a couple of storms over the next few afternoons but in general not many. Heat comes back with mid 90s through the weekend and the heat index will be well above 100.

The best chance of rain through the weekend will be in southern Mississippi as it sits on the eastern side of the ridge.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

90° / 77°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 90° 77°

Thursday

94° / 78°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 94° 78°

Friday

94° / 79°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 94° 79°

Saturday

93° / 80°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 80°

Sunday

92° / 81°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 92° 81°

Monday

92° / 80°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 92° 80°

Tuesday

92° / 79°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 92° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

84°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

86°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

86°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

88°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

87°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
87°

86°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
86°

85°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
85°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

Popular

Latest News

More News