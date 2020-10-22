VIDEO FORECAST — Spotty storms Thursday, more numerous Friday. Jury still out on the arrival of next week’s cold front.

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — We’ve been remarkably dry since September! Scattered storms return to the forecast today, with more numerous showers & thunderstorms on Friday. Not everyone will see rain, but localized hot spots of 1-2 inches possible.

Weekend looks nice overall! Isolated shower Saturday. High temps low-middle 80s and a decent amount of sunshine!

Jury still out on the arrival of next week’s cold front. Forecast models remain consistent with a cold front arriving mid-late week(Wednesday-Friday), with the potential for severe weather on the leading edge of the front. Details will be ironed out as we get closer!

