VIDEO FORECAST — Spotty storms Thursday, more numerous Friday. Jury still out on the arrival of next week’s cold front.

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — We’ve been remarkably dry since September! Scattered storms return to the forecast today, with more numerous showers & thunderstorms on Friday. Not everyone will see rain, but localized hot spots of 1-2 inches possible.

Weekend looks nice overall! Isolated shower Saturday. High temps low-middle 80s and a decent amount of sunshine!

Jury still out on the arrival of next week’s cold front. Forecast models remain consistent with a cold front arriving mid-late week(Wednesday-Friday), with the potential for severe weather on the leading edge of the front. Details will be ironed out as we get closer!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

83° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 83° 73°

Friday

83° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 83° 71°

Saturday

82° / 69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 82° 69°

Sunday

82° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 82° 70°

Monday

85° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 85° 71°

Tuesday

84° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 84° 71°

Wednesday

81° / 68°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 81° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

79°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

80°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

82°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

83°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°

82°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

81°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

77°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

