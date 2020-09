VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Waving goodbye to the lower humidity. The mugginess is back…and scattered storms on the way today.

Tracking Paulette, Rene, and two other waves in the tropics.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season