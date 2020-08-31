VIDEO FORECAST — Scattered storms Monday. Drier by Tuesday! Tropics staying busy.

One more day of scattered hit/miss thunderstorms on the way! Expect to dodge localized heavy downpours again this afternoon.

The good news? We get a break from the daily rain starting Tuesday!

The bad news? With less rainfall in the forecast, high temperatures will be on the rise. Feel-like temperatures will be in the low 100s(102-108) the next few days in the peak heating hours of the day. Take frequent breaks in the A/C & drink lots of water if spending time outdoors!

In the tropics, things remain busy. None of these have my close attention. None are of any concern to the Gulf of Mexico at this time.

Wave moving off the coast of the eastern seaboard has 70% chance of development.

The first wave in the eastern Caribbean is better organized. Fortunately, it does not look to threaten the northern Gulf Coast. Large ridge of high pressure looks to be steer into Central America late week. Now an 80% chance of development. Will still watch it as it moves into the western Caribbean.

Two additional waves in the Far East Atlantic with low probabilities of development. They are WAY out there and are of no imminent concern.

Stay tuned, stay prepared. We’re now entering the peak of the season. Next names are #Nana, #Omar, and #Paulette