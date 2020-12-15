VIDEO FORECAST — Scattered rain tonight! Temps near freezing north & west of the lake Thu-Fri morning!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Scattered rain tonight with approaching cold front. Overall, severe risk is low. Isolated storm with gusty winds & lightning possible.

In the wake of this cold front, temperatures will be staying chilly! Breezy & highs in the 50s on Wednesday. Temps near freezing north & west of the lake Thu-Fri morning!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

59° / 52°
PM Showers
PM Showers 31% 59° 52°

Wednesday

56° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 56° 42°

Thursday

53° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 53° 43°

Friday

60° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 60° 54°

Saturday

68° / 59°
PM Showers
PM Showers 49% 68° 59°

Sunday

65° / 53°
AM Showers
AM Showers 41% 65° 53°

Monday

66° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 66° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

9 AM
Cloudy
3%
47°

49°

10 AM
Cloudy
3%
49°

52°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
52°

56°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
56°

57°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
57°

57°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
57°

57°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
57°

57°

4 PM
Cloudy
23%
57°

57°

5 PM
Few Showers
31%
57°

57°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
57°

57°

7 PM
Cloudy
24%
57°

57°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
57°

57°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
57°

57°

10 PM
Showers
36%
57°

57°

11 PM
Showers
36%
57°

57°

12 AM
Showers
51%
57°

57°

1 AM
Rain
69%
57°

58°

2 AM
Rain
74%
58°

58°

3 AM
Rain
63%
58°

58°

4 AM
Showers
45%
58°

57°

5 AM
Few Showers
31%
57°

56°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
56°

55°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
55°

53°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

Popular

Latest News

More News