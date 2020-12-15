VIDEO FORECAST — Scattered rain tonight! Temps near freezing north & west of the lake Thu-Fri morning!

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Scattered rain tonight with approaching cold front. Overall, severe risk is low. Isolated storm with gusty winds & lightning possible.

In the wake of this cold front, temperatures will be staying chilly! Breezy & highs in the 50s on Wednesday. Temps near freezing north & west of the lake Thu-Fri morning!

