VIDEO FORECAST — Scattered rain early Saturday. Another cold snap next week!

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Milder & more clouds on Friday! High temps in the lower 70s.
Scattered rain early Saturday. A few thunderstorms possible with an isolated strong storm with gusty winds/lightning possible.
Another cold snap next week! Highs in the mid-upper 50s Monday-Thursday.
