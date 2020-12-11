VIDEO FORECAST — Scattered rain early Saturday. Another cold snap next week!

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Milder & more clouds on Friday! High temps in the lower 70s.

Scattered rain early Saturday. A few thunderstorms possible with an isolated strong storm with gusty winds/lightning possible.

Another cold snap next week! Highs in the mid-upper 50s Monday-Thursday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

72° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 72° 64°

Saturday

72° / 54°
Showers
Showers 60% 72° 54°

Sunday

71° / 50°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 40% 71° 50°

Monday

57° / 47°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 57° 47°

Tuesday

61° / 48°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 61° 48°

Wednesday

55° / 42°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 55° 42°

Thursday

56° / 47°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 56° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

67°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

68°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

70°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

71°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

68°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

66°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

65°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
65°

65°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
65°

65°

1 AM
Showers
40%
65°

65°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
65°

65°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
65°

65°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
65°

65°

5 AM
Showers
40%
65°

65°

6 AM
Showers
50%
65°

66°

7 AM
Rain
60%
66°

