VIDEO FORECAST — Scattered rain early Saturday. Another cold snap next week!

Fog will be likely again on Friday morning across much of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the Florida parishes and Mississippi counties from 2 AM to 9 AM. Expect areas of very low visibility which could lead to dangerous driving conditions.

After that we will see another mild afternoon with low to mid 70s on Friday. The main difference from the past few days will be more cloud cover moving in by the afternoon and evening as the next front begins to approach from the west.