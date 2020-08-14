VIDEO FORECAST — Scattered heavy storms Friday-Saturday. Less muggy next week?!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Localized heavy downpours Friday-Saturday. It won’t rain all day, but keep the umbrella handy. But…could we see a break from the brutal humidity next week?!

I’ve got my eye…on something DRY! If the trends continue, might have to issue a rare Gumbo Watch in August .

For now, plan on at least some slight relief from the summer heat & humidity next week! The key? How much relief.

Forecast guidance continues to show an unusual dip in the jet stream next week over the east-central U.S., which will help send slightly lower humidity & lower rain chances our way Tuesday-Friday! In addition, temperatures slightly below average.

Keep in mind, our average high is 92…so “below average” doesn’t mean a whole lot. It will still be hot. However, overnight lows will be more comfortable with less brutal mugginess!

Stay tuned! Keep the fingers(and toes) crossed! We will take any relief we can get this time of year.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

81° / 78°
Thunderstorms developing late
Thunderstorms developing late 40% 81° 78°

Friday

89° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 89° 78°

Saturday

90° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 90° 79°

Sunday

92° / 80°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 92° 80°

Monday

92° / 79°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 92° 79°

Tuesday

89° / 78°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 89° 78°

Wednesday

89° / 77°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 89° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

79°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

82°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

85°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
85°

86°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
86°

87°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

88°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
88°

87°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
87°

88°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
88°

87°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
87°

86°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
86°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

85°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

Popular

Latest News

More News