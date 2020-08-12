VIDEO FORECAST — Scattered daily thunderstorms Thursday-Sunday. Below average temperatures next week?!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Scattered daily thunderstorms Thursday-Sunday. Watch for few localized heavy downpours, which could bring localized flash flooding risk.

Next week, a large dip in the jet stream could bring a rare August front nearby. Our average high is 92 for this time of year, so any relief is welcome!

By next Tuesday-Wednesday, it will still be hot. However, slightly lower humidity & slight drop in temperatures appears possible late Tuesday-Thursday. It’s typically the hottest time of year for our area, so we will take any relief we can get!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

80° / 78°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 80° 78°

Thursday

90° / 79°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 90° 79°

Friday

89° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 89° 78°

Saturday

90° / 79°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 90° 79°

Sunday

91° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 91° 79°

Monday

91° / 79°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 91° 79°

Tuesday

90° / 77°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 90° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

81°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

80°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

84°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

86°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

87°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

89°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

90°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
90°

89°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
89°

90°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
90°

90°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
90°

89°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
89°

87°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
87°

86°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
86°

85°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

Popular

Latest News

More News