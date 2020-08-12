VIDEO FORECAST — Scattered daily thunderstorms Thursday-Sunday. Below average temperatures next week?!

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Scattered daily thunderstorms Thursday-Sunday. Watch for few localized heavy downpours, which could bring localized flash flooding risk.

Next week, a large dip in the jet stream could bring a rare August front nearby. Our average high is 92 for this time of year, so any relief is welcome!

By next Tuesday-Wednesday, it will still be hot. However, slightly lower humidity & slight drop in temperatures appears possible late Tuesday-Thursday. It’s typically the hottest time of year for our area, so we will take any relief we can get!

