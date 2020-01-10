Video forecast-Saturday morning severe potential

An Enhanced Risk of severe weather is still in place over the area for Saturday. We are looking at a squall line moving through during the morning hours that will produce gusty winds and the potential for an isolated tornado. Also any isolated cells ahead of the main line could become tornadic.

Right now it looks like the strongest part of this system will be just north of the area in central MS. However still a likelihood of severe weather in southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

Have a way to receive warnings if they are issued for your area. Also be aware of where the line is if you are planning on heading out Saturday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

49° / 38°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 49° 38°

Wednesday

58° / 51°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 58° 51°

Thursday

66° / 51°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 80% 66° 51°

Friday

62° / 46°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 62° 46°

Saturday

61° / 51°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 61° 51°

Sunday

60° / 52°
Showers
Showers 50% 60° 52°

Monday

64° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 64° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

42°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

40°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

39°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

39°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

39°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

39°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

40°

4 AM
Cloudy
0%
40°

41°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
41°

43°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
43°

46°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
46°

49°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
49°

52°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
52°

54°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
54°

56°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

56°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

56°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

55°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
54°

52°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
52°

