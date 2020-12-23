VIDEO FORECAST — Risk for severe thunderstorms tonight. Downright COLD for Christmas Eve-Christmas Day.
Heads up! Squall line of thunderstorms expected tonight with strong cold front! Storm Prediction Center has increased risk to a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms.
Main risk of damaging winds 45-60mph & isolated tornadoes.
