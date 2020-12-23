VIDEO FORECAST — Risk for severe thunderstorms tonight. Downright COLD for Christmas Eve-Christmas Day.

Heads up! Squall line of thunderstorms expected tonight with strong cold front! Storm Prediction Center has increased risk to a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms.

Main risk of damaging winds 45-60mph & isolated tornadoes.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

70° / 47°
Cloudy
Cloudy 23% 70° 47°

Thursday

52° / 37°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 24% 52° 37°

Friday

51° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 51° 37°

Saturday

55° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 55° 42°

Sunday

65° / 53°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 65° 53°

Monday

69° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 69° 54°

Tuesday

64° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 64° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

9 AM
Cloudy
8%
62°

65°

10 AM
Cloudy
7%
65°

67°

11 AM
Cloudy
8%
67°

69°

12 PM
Cloudy
7%
69°

69°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
69°

69°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
69°

70°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
69°

68°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
68°

67°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
67°

67°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

67°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
67°

66°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
66°

66°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
66°

65°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
69%
65°

65°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
94%
65°

63°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
63°

58°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
99%
58°

55°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
55°

54°

6 AM
Rain/Wind
80%
54°

51°

7 AM
Showers/Wind
53%
51°

48°

8 AM
Cloudy/Wind
24%
48°

