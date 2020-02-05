Video Forecast — Risk for a few severe thunderstorms & heavy rain Wednesday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heads up! Strong cold front on the way with the potential for severe thunderstorms & locally heavy rainfall Wednesday-Thursday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center now has all of southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi within a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms on Wednesday. Primary risk of damaging winds, locally heavy rainfall, & few isolated tornadoes.

Not expecting a widespread severe event; however, based off afternoon data, it wouldn’t shock me to see The Storm Prediction Center upgrade tomorrow’s risk to an Enhanced Risk(Level 3 out of 5) for parts of the Northshore of Southeast Louisiana & parts of south Mississippi.

Timing: Expect shattered hit/miss thunderstorms during the day tomorrow with best time-frame for severe thunderstorms in southeast Louisiana in the late afternoon-evening.

The key? Will any discrete rotating thunderstorms develop during afternoon-early evening?

A few high resolution models suggest this is possible, which would increase the tornado threat. However, with lots of lift in the atmosphere, it’s equally as possible that a large batch of showers & thunderstorms develop…which would increase rainfall risk & decrease the overall severe risk.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH — Issued for south Mississippi Wednesday into Thursday. 1-3″ of rainfall likely, with localized higher amounts possible. Potential for additional Flash Flood Watches to be issued for the Northshore.

Rainfall amounts for much of south Louisiana look to range between .50-2.5 inches, with localized flash flooding possible.

By Thursday, drastically colder air will move in! High temps only in the middle 50s. Low temperatures in the 30s-40s by Friday morning!