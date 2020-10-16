Video Forecast: Return to fall for the weekend!

A strong fall cold front is moving through the state Thursday night and will bring in some beautiful weather just in time for the weekend

Expect mostly cloudy conditions the first part of the day on Friday. In fact we may even see a few lingering showers through the morning but these would be very light and any rainfall amounts would be low. It will also be a blustery day on Friday.

Look for clearing by Friday night as cooler temps move in. Some upper 40s will be possible Saturday morning in the cooler spots but most of the area will see low to mid 50s. A beautiful fall day on the way Saturday with mid 70s.

After that look for a warmer day Sunday near 80. Warmer still early next week and more humidity may lead to a few off and on showers.