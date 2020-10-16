Video Forecast: Return to fall for the weekend!

A strong fall cold front is moving through the state Thursday night and will bring in some beautiful weather just in time for the weekend

A strong fall cold front is moving through the state Thursday night and will bring in some beautiful weather just in time for the weekend.

Expect mostly cloudy conditions the first part of the day on Friday. In fact we may even see a few lingering showers through the morning but these would be very light and any rainfall amounts would be low. It will also be a blustery day on Friday.

Look for clearing by Friday night as cooler temps move in. Some upper 40s will be possible Saturday morning in the cooler spots but most of the area will see low to mid 50s. A beautiful fall day on the way Saturday with mid 70s.

After that look for a warmer day Sunday near 80. Warmer still early next week and more humidity may lead to a few off and on showers.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

87° / 64°
Showers late
Showers late 30% 87° 64°

Friday

71° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 71° 58°

Saturday

77° / 66°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 77° 66°

Sunday

83° / 71°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 83° 71°

Monday

84° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 84° 73°

Tuesday

83° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 83° 73°

Wednesday

83° / 71°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 83° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

70°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

68°

5 AM
Few Showers
30%
68°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

66°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

65°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
65°

66°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

67°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

69°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

70°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

71°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

68°

7 PM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

8 PM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

9 PM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

10 PM
Clear
0%
65°

