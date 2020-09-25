VIDEO FORECAST — Ready the gumbo pots. We’ve got a fall cold front on the way!

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — A lovely Friday on the way! Gradually decreasing clouds with highs in the low 80s.

Spotty rain chance Saturday with gradually warming temperatures through Monday. High temps in the mid 80s for the weekend, upper 80s Monday.

Monday-early Tuesday, a strong fall cold front on the way. We will have to monitor an isolated severe risk with the front. Much cooler-drier weather on the way for the middle-latter part of next week!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

81° / 70°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 10% 81° 70°

Saturday

84° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 84° 71°

Sunday

86° / 73°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 86° 73°

Monday

84° / 66°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 40% 84° 66°

Tuesday

71° / 61°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 71° 61°

Wednesday

74° / 62°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 20% 74° 62°

Thursday

77° / 63°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 77° 63°

