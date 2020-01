After a soggy and gloomy start Thursday, our weather across southeast Louisiana is improving!

Mostly sunny skies along with comfy, cool high temperatures on Friday! Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. It will be chilly Friday night-Saturday morning with mid-upper 30s on the Northshore and low 40s south of the Lake.

Saturday looks great! Mostly sunny day with clouds moving in late day. Isolated shower late Saturday night with scattered showers likely on Sunday!