Video Forecast: Rain continues and a new Atlantic system

More rain is on the way through the day Tuesday. The good news is the development looks a bit more spotty and cellular as opposed to a large batch of rain moving through. The cells are also moving fairly quickly.

We still have the locally heavy rain threat though with some isolated street flooding as well. Be careful driving as the rain could reduce visibility quickly.

Less coverage of rain on Wednesday at 50% will be followed by a couple of days to dry out on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will heat back up into the low 90s at that point.

In the tropics potential tropical cyclone 9 has developed. This means the system is not yet a classified tropical system but is expected to become one shortly so the NHC is issuing forecast graphics for it.

