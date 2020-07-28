Video Forecast: Rain continues and a new Atlantic system

More rain is on the way through the day Tuesday.

More rain is on the way through the day Tuesday. The good news is the development looks a bit more spotty and cellular as opposed to a large batch of rain moving through. The cells are also moving fairly quickly.

We still have the locally heavy rain threat though with some isolated street flooding as well. Be careful driving as the rain could reduce visibility quickly.

Less coverage of rain on Wednesday at 50% will be followed by a couple of days to dry out on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will heat back up into the low 90s at that point.

In the tropics potential tropical cyclone 9 has developed. This means the system is not yet a classified tropical system but is expected to become one shortly so the NHC is issuing forecast graphics for it.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

85° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 85° 78°

Wednesday

88° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 78°

Thursday

90° / 78°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 90° 78°

Friday

91° / 77°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 91° 77°

Saturday

90° / 78°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 90° 78°

Sunday

88° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 88° 78°

Monday

89° / 78°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 89° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

81°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
81°

80°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
80°

80°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

82°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

84°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

85°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
85°

86°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
86°

86°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
86°

85°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
85°

84°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
84°

