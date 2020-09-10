Video Forecast: Rain coming back through the weekend

Today is the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season and it is certainly acting like it.

Today is the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season and it is certainly acting like it. We have several areas that we are watching including two that could be moving through the Gulf over the next few days.

As the first wave moves through expect an increase in rain chances over the weekend. These will be spotty on Friday but showers and storms become more widespread by Saturday and Sunday.

Monday looks relatively dry as the first wave moves out and the second approaches.

That second wave will bring another surge of tropical moisture through the middle of the week. Locally heavy rain will be possible by Tuesday and Wednesday. We will also have to watch that wave for any tropical development although nothing significant is expected at this time.

After temperatures will stay a bit cooler with the increased rain coverage.

