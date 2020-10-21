VIDEO FORECAST — Rain chances return to the forecast. Cold front next week?

VIDEO FORECAST — Warm, late summer-like pattern the next 5-7 days. High temperatures in the low-middle 80s with humidity remaining elevated. Scattered showers & a few thunderstorms Friday. It won’t be a washout, but it’s a good idea to keep the umbrella nearby. We could use the rain!

Weekend isn’t looking shabby, but we will stay warm. Isolated rain chance Saturday. Cold front next week? Jury is still out about when, how strong, or if a cold front will make it our way.

Right now, it looks like by late Tuesday-Thursday a sizeable cold front will be nearby. Does it push through or does it stall before reaching us? That remains a question…stay tuned!

In the tropics…Louder for those in the back. The National Hurricane Center is no longer monitoring any areas for tropical development aside from Hurricane #Epsilon.

NO threats to the Gulf of Mexico!

Epsilon is intensifying east of Bermuda. Max winds of 90 mph.

Wednesday

83° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 83° 73°

Thursday

83° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 83° 73°

Friday

83° / 71°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 83° 71°

Saturday

83° / 70°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 83° 70°

Sunday

84° / 72°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 84° 72°

Monday

86° / 73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 86° 73°

Tuesday

83° / 70°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 83° 70°

82°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

82°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

82°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

80°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

77°

7 PM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

8 PM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

9 PM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

10 PM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

11 PM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

12 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

1 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

2 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

3 AM
Clear
10%
73°

74°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
74°

74°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
74°

74°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

82°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

