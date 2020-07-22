Video Forecast: Rain chances increasing as is tropical activity

Rain chances will be increasing through the end of the week and the weekend as tropical moisture moves in

Rain chances will be increasing through the end of the week and the weekend as tropical moisture moves in. We are going to be seeing a prolonged period of soggy conditions.

It won’t rain all day but look for high chances of rain through at least Tuesday.

We are going to also see increased onshore flow around the Gulf wave which could lead to minor coastal flooding.

We are also going to be watching Gonzalo in the Atlantic as it moves west. Right now it is too early to tell where that will end up.

As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

91° / 82°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Thursday

85° / 81°
Thunderstorms
Friday

85° / 80°
Showers and thunderstorms
Saturday

84° / 80°
Showers and thunderstorms
Sunday

86° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Monday

84° / 78°
A few thunderstorms possible
Tuesday

85° / 79°
A few thunderstorms possible
Hourly Forecast

87°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
88°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
87°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

82°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

83°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

84°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
84°

85°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
85°

85°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
85°

84°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
84°

83°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
83°

83°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
83°

