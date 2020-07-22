Video Forecast: Rain chances increasing as is tropical activity

Rain chances will be increasing through the end of the week and the weekend as tropical moisture moves in

Rain chances will be increasing through the end of the week and the weekend as tropical moisture moves in. We are going to be seeing a prolonged period of soggy conditions.

It won’t rain all day but look for high chances of rain through at least Tuesday.

We are going to also see increased onshore flow around the Gulf wave which could lead to minor coastal flooding.

We are also going to be watching Gonzalo in the Atlantic as it moves west. Right now it is too early to tell where that will end up.

