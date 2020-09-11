Video Forecast: Rain chances increase and watching the tropics

The first of two tropical waves will bring rain into the area over the next couple of days

The first of two tropical waves will bring rain into the area over the next couple of days. Look for tropical showers with isolated heavy downpours starting today and continuing through the weekend.

This first wave will continue to move southwest without any development. However we are watching a second wave near the Bahamas that does have the potential to develop as it moves into the Gulf.

Right now it’s a little too early to tell what would eventually develop. A tropical depression seems likely with a tropical storm possible as well. Beyond that it’s just a little early to tell.

Right now the main impacts look to be a heavy rain threat through the middle of the week but local impacts could increase if this system strengthens.

