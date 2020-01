Meteorologist Scot Pilié says grab your umbrella as you walk out the door tomorrow, as rain chances will be going up!

High temps on Thursday will be in the low-middle 60s with off/on showers & and few thunderstorms likely. Rainfall amounts between .25-1.00″.

The good news? Rain clears by Thursday night leading to a pretty, mostly sunny, and dry Friday-Saturday!

More spotty/scattered rain showers on the way by Sunday.