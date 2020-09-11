Video Forecast: Rain chances go up this weekend

Weather

The first of two tropical waves will bring rain into the area over the next couple of days

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The first of two tropical waves will bring rain into the area over the next couple of days. Look for tropical showers with isolated heavy downpours starting today and continuing through the weekend.

This first wave will continue to move southwest without any development. However we are watching a second wave near the Bahamas that does have the potential to develop as it moves into the Gulf.

Right now it’s a little too early to tell what would eventually develop. A tropical depression seems likely with a tropical storm possible as well. Beyond that it’s just a little early to tell.

Right now the main impacts look to be a heavy rain threat through the middle of the week but local impacts could increase if this system strengthens.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

86° / 79°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 86° 79°

Saturday

85° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 85° 78°

Sunday

87° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 87° 78°

Monday

87° / 77°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 87° 77°

Tuesday

85° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 85° 77°

Wednesday

86° / 77°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 77°

Thursday

85° / 77°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 85° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

83°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

85°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
86°

83°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
83°

84°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

85°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

83°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

80°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

