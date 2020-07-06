Video forecast: Rain and storms likely again

Another day of locally heavy rain and storms to start the week

Another day of locally heavy rain and storms to start the week. Today will look similar to the weekend in that we see the rain developing first on the south shore as it moves up from the coast and then spreads inland to northern areas through the afternoon.

Due to so much heavy rain recently it will not take much to cause street flooding to occur again. The best chance for this will be on the south shore where we have seen locally heavy rain over the past few days.

As always avoid driving through flood waters and any roads that are covered with water. Have a way to get warnings if they are issued for your area.

This pattern continues with another stormy day on Tuesday before we start to see the activity become more isolated by Wednesday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

82° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 82° 77°

Tuesday

87° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 87° 78°

Wednesday

90° / 77°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 90° 77°

Thursday

93° / 77°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 93° 77°

Friday

93° / 79°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 93° 79°

Saturday

93° / 80°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 93° 80°

Sunday

93° / 80°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 93° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

82°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

1 PM

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

2 PM

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

3 PM

3 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
82°

4 PM

4 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
83°

5 PM

5 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
82°

6 PM

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

7 PM

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

8 PM

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

9 PM

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

1 AM

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

2 AM

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

3 AM

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

4 AM

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

5 AM

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

6 AM

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

7 AM

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

8 AM

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

9 AM

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

83°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
83°

