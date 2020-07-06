Video forecast: Rain and storms likely again

Another day of locally heavy rain and storms to start the week. Today will look similar to the weekend in that we see the rain developing first on the south shore as it moves up from the coast and then spreads inland to northern areas through the afternoon.

Due to so much heavy rain recently it will not take much to cause street flooding to occur again. The best chance for this will be on the south shore where we have seen locally heavy rain over the past few days.

As always avoid driving through flood waters and any roads that are covered with water. Have a way to get warnings if they are issued for your area.

This pattern continues with another stormy day on Tuesday before we start to see the activity become more isolated by Wednesday.