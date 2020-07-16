Video Forecast: Rain and storms again today

Another round of rain and storms is likely for your Thursday

Another round of rain and storms is likely for your Thursday. Most of the activity is starting along the coast and offshore this morning. Expect it to develop inland by later in the morning and spread around the area much like what we saw on Wednesday.

Temperatures will reach the low 90s early in the day before the rain pops up.

Like yesterday we have the chance for locally heavy downpours and strong wind gusts. Also the ground is fairly saturated from Wednesday’s rain so street flooding will be possible again with the heavier storms.

After today rain chances go back down to the low end for Friday and Saturday so expect hotter conditions over the next couple of days.