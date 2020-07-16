Video Forecast: Rain and storms again today

Weather

Another round of rain and storms is likely for your Thursday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Another round of rain and storms is likely for your Thursday. Most of the activity is starting along the coast and offshore this morning. Expect it to develop inland by later in the morning and spread around the area much like what we saw on Wednesday.

Temperatures will reach the low 90s early in the day before the rain pops up.

Like yesterday we have the chance for locally heavy downpours and strong wind gusts. Also the ground is fairly saturated from Wednesday’s rain so street flooding will be possible again with the heavier storms.

After today rain chances go back down to the low end for Friday and Saturday so expect hotter conditions over the next couple of days.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

86° / 77°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 77°

Friday

92° / 80°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 92° 80°

Saturday

92° / 80°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 92° 80°

Sunday

90° / 80°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 90° 80°

Monday

90° / 80°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 90° 80°

Tuesday

91° / 81°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 81°

Wednesday

90° / 81°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 90° 81°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

84°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

84°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

84°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
84°

81°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
81°

82°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
82°

83°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

85°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
85°

84°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

12 AM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

1 AM
Clear
10%
79°

79°

2 AM
Clear
10%
79°

79°

3 AM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

4 AM
Clear
10%
78°

78°

5 AM
Clear
10%
78°

78°

6 AM
Clear
10%
78°

79°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
79°

82°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
82°

Popular

Latest News

More News