Video forecast: Rain again today but drying soon

Weather

Another round of showers and locally heavy downpours is developing around noon on Wednesday.

Another round of showers and locally heavy downpours is developing around noon on Wednesday. These will be a bit more hit or miss than the past few days but still contain locally heavy rainfall.

While individual cells are moving quickly, any repetition of cells over an area could certainly lead to street flooding.

After today drier air moves in with lower rain chances. Thursday and Friday look mainly dry.

Expect some spotty storms over the weekend in typical summertime fashion but nothing too widespread.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

87° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 87° 78°

Thursday

91° / 78°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 91° 78°

Friday

92° / 78°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 92° 78°

Saturday

90° / 77°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 90° 77°

Sunday

88° / 78°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 50% 88° 78°

Monday

88° / 78°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 88° 78°

Tuesday

88° / 78°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 88° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

84°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

84°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
84°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

82°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

84°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

86°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
89°

