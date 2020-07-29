Video forecast: Rain again today but drying soon

Another round of showers and locally heavy downpours is developing around noon on Wednesday.

Another round of showers and locally heavy downpours is developing around noon on Wednesday. These will be a bit more hit or miss than the past few days but still contain locally heavy rainfall.

While individual cells are moving quickly, any repetition of cells over an area could certainly lead to street flooding.

After today drier air moves in with lower rain chances. Thursday and Friday look mainly dry.

Expect some spotty storms over the weekend in typical summertime fashion but nothing too widespread.