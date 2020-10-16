VIDEO FORECAST — Pumpkin Spice Approved. Cool, crisp tonight!

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — This forecast is pumpkin spice approved! Chilly overnight lows on the northshore with mid-upper 40s early Saturday morning, upper 50s in Metro New Orleans.

Saturday will be gorgeous with lots of sunshine and high temps in the mid-upper 70s! Increasing humidity and high temps back in the low 80s by Sunday.

