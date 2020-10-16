VIDEO FORECAST — Pumpkin Spice Approved. Cool, crisp tonight!

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — This forecast is pumpkin spice approved! Chilly overnight lows on the northshore with mid-upper 40s early Saturday morning, upper 50s in Metro New Orleans.

Saturday will be gorgeous with lots of sunshine and high temps in the mid-upper 70s! Increasing humidity and high temps back in the low 80s by Sunday.

Friday

73° / 59°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 0% 73° 59°

Saturday

76° / 66°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 76° 66°

Sunday

85° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 85° 71°

Monday

84° / 72°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 84° 72°

Tuesday

83° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 83° 73°

Wednesday

84° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 84° 73°

Thursday

84° / 72°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 84° 72°

72°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
72°

72°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

73°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

69°

7 PM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

8 PM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

9 PM
Clear
0%
67°

67°

10 PM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

11 PM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

12 AM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

1 AM
Clear
0%
64°

63°

2 AM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

3 AM
Clear
0%
62°

62°

4 AM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

5 AM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

6 AM
Clear
0%
60°

60°

7 AM
Clear
0%
60°

61°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

65°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

67°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

70°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
70°

72°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

74°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

